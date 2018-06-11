Alleged killers stopped for fast food after second Mac's murder and robbery, Edmonton jury hears

Laylin Delorme and two other suspects went to a McDonald's restaurant for take-out food after allegedly carrying out two murders and robberies in the early morning of Dec. 18, 2015, court heard Monday.

As Delorme's trial entered its second week at Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench, evidence focused on events that lead to his arrest following the deadly, early morning robberies at two Mac's Convenience Stores.

He is accused of the first-degree murders of Ricky Cenabre, 41, and Karanpal Bhangu, 35, who were both working alone when they were shot and killed.

Crown prosecutors allege that Delorme carried out the two fatal robberies along with Colton Steinhauer and a male youth.

Stop at McDonald's

Natalie Luena, the late-night manager at a McDonald's location in Callingwood, testified on Monday that an argument had broken out with customers who had arrived at the drive-thru between 4 and 5 a.m.

The customer was upset, Luena said, because he wanted to order hamburgers but the restaurant was only serving breakfast items at that time of day.

Laylin Delorme, 27, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm to commit a robbery. (Instagram)

Luena testified that that Delorme, who was behind the wheel of a black Honda Element, was swearing, repeating himself and appeared drunk.

She completed his order, noted the vehicle licence plate number and called 911 to report him.

Police on the lookout

The jury also heard about what led police constables David McCracken and Daniel White to locate the suspects' vehicle in a Callingwood strip mall parking lot.

The officers testified that after responding to the second Mac's murder and robbery at 3:58 a.m., they began patrolling the area for businesses that could be potential robbery targets.

McCracken told court that he had obtained a photo of one of the suspects from a colleague who had viewed the surveillance video from the second crime scene.

In the parking lot at a third Mac's Convenience Store, a few blocks from the McDonald's restaurant, a black Honda Element attracted their attention.

As they approached, they saw the vehicle was idling and the men in the front seats appeared to be eating fast food. The passenger, McCracken said, was wearing a jacket similar to the one in the surveillance footage.

Moving their cruiser behind the Honda, they checked the licence plate to confirm it was stolen.

The vehicle sped off, and the officers engaged in a high-speed pursuit, reaching speeds of 140 km/h on Whitemud Drive, court heard.

The Honda Element following the police chase along the Whitemud. (CBC)

Crash and arrest

White testified that the pursuit ended when the stolen Honda Element lost control and crashed off the Terwillegar exit of the Whitemud.

He told the jury that he took a position of cover and shouted verbal commands to the suspects in the vehicle. White testified that the suspects eventually co-operated, exiting the vehicle one at a time through the windows.

Const. Dale Mann told court that he arrested Delorme, who did not appear to be intoxicated, and placed him in the back of the police car.

The suspect, he said, slept during the drive to police headquarters for processing.