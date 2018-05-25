Skip to Main Content
Trial date set for accused in Edmonton attacks on officer, pedestrians

An eight-week trial has been scheduled next fall for the man accused of attacking a police officer with a knife outside of Commonwealth Stadium and running down four pedestrians downtown while fleeing police.

Abdulahi Sharif scheduled to be tried by judge and jury beginning Oct. 15

Abdulahi Sharif is scheduled to face a judge and jury in an eight-week trial starting on Oct. 15, 2019. (Edmonton Police Service)

An eight-week trial has been scheduled next year for the man accused of attacking a police officer with a knife outside of Commonwealth Stadium and running down four pedestrians downtown while fleeing police. 

Abdulahi Sharif's trial by judge and jury is scheduled to begin on Oct. 15, 2019.

Sharif learned in March he cannot defend himself with the claim he was not criminally responsible.

He faces a total of 12 charges, including five counts of attempted murder in the attacks.

Const. Mike Chernyk was hit by a car and attacked with a knife while working traffic control following an Edmonton Eskimo game last fall.

Four pedestrians were later struck by a U-Haul truck during a police chase in downtown Edmonton.

