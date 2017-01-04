Travis Vader will learn in three weeks how much longer he will stay in prison for killing an elderly St. Albert couple.

Vader is asking Court of Queen's Bench Justice Denny Thomas to release him with time served, on grounds his rights were violated in custody.

The Crown is asking Thomas to hand Vader a life sentence.

Vader was found guilty of manslaughter in October for killing Lyle and Marie McCann, who were last seen alive at a gas station in St. Albert in July 2010.

Thomas will deliver his sentencing decision on Jan. 25.