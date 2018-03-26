Premier Rachel Notley announced Monday that the province will provide $30 million to build a park-and-ride transit facility on the southern edge of St. Albert.

The facility at Campbell Road and Anthony Henday Drive will include 800 parking stalls, and will become a major transportation hub for commuters in the area.

Notley said the park and ride will allow people to save money on fuel and parking, while lowering emissions.

"Any great city has to have great public transit, it's better for the environment, it's more efficient, and it's a boost for the local economy," the premier said.

The lot will eventually serve as the northern terminus for Edmonton's Metro LRT line.

St. Albert got $20 million for the project through GreenTRIP, a program that enables municipalities to apply for funding for transit projects.

The $10-million balance is being funded through the Municipal Sustainability Initiative.

"It is a long time coming," St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said of the park-and-ride facility, which is expected to be completed in 2019.

She said developing transit is a priority for city council.

"It will provide room to grow over the next 30 years, positioning our city and our region as an economically vibrant community," said Heron.

In last week's budget, the Alberta government committed $1.5 billion over the next five years to help build transit infrastructure in municipalities.