Above the bar of the Transit Hotel sits a note that says it will be closing by the end of the month for economic reasons.

In the corner of the bar sit regulars in their 60s who reminisce about the bar's good old days.

The smell of old beer is a reminder that the bar has been here for a while and hasn't changed much.

And that's why the regulars keep showing up. The problem is there isn't many of them left alive.

"A lot of them went at a young age and a lot of them went at older ages," said patron Don "Bucky" Russell.

"I remember a lot of the old timers, they used to be my customers when I was slinging beer in here."

Don 'Bucky' Russell (left) sits with fellow regulars of the Transit Hotel on Wednesday afternoon. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Russell, 66, visited the bar for the first time when he was 17. When his father used to frequent the bar, there was a men's side of the bar and a women's side.

He said it's always been a working-class place.

"There was days when we had the boom on — you had the packing plants, you had the stock yards and everything else in the area. It brought a lot of business here. This place was always full," he said.

But of all the times he's had here, the most unique may have been when the bar hosted gerbil races.

"They used to have the gerbils up front here. We set up teams and whatnot. We'd have little groups," said Russell.

"We'd just have a few little bets between one another and watch 'em run."

A working class hotel and bar

When the hotel was built in 1908, it was considered outside of the city, in the village of North Edmonton. The hotel and bar thrived because it served workers from the train yard, meat packing plants, and feedlots.

"It was all about that kind of industry," said Shirley Lowe, former Edmonton historian laureate. "It became a watering hole for the train guys and for the packing plants guys, and then they weren't there anymore."

The Transit Hotel's saloon-style look stands out along Fort Road. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

A Transit-oriented future?

Lowe has hopes that the wooden building could be saved, cleaned up, and repurposed.

It's close to the Belvedere LRT station and right across the street is a City of Edmonton sign advertising a "transit-orientated development opportunity" for the area.

"I think that something like that can be revitalized as new place for another generation," said Lowe.

Close to a dozen people still live in the hotel upstairs. It's a mix of long- and medium-term customers. They'll have to find a new place to stay by the end of the month.

The owner of the hotel could not be reached to find out what will happen to the building when it closes.

