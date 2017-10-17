RCMP are investigating two train derailments Tuesday in central Alberta.

Three Hills RCMP are on the scene of a train derailment southeast of Red Deer.

Three Hills RCMP officers were called at 5:19 p.m. for 25 freight cars derailed near Huxley, Alta., approximately 75 kilometres by car from Red Deer. Officers said it's too soon to know the cause of the derailment.

At approximately 6 p.m., Wainwright RCMP were called to a train trestle near Township Road 542 for a reported train derailment. Wainwright is located approximately 230 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.

Const. Leon Hoffman said five double-stacked cars were knocked off a trestle bridge on the far side of the Fabyan Valley by "extremely strong winds."

Jacob Weichel snapped this photo of a five-car train derailment near Wainwright, Alta. (Jacob Weichel)

Jacob Weichel arrived on the scene at 6:05 p.m and took a photo of the derailment.

"It was super windy but everyone looked safe, including the conductor," Weichel told CBC News.

CN Railway crews are currently on the scene.

Hoffman said no updates on the derailment will be available until Wednesday because it is too dangerous to send RCMP officers out in the field.

No injuries have been reported for either train derailment.