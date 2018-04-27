Train derails near Mayerthorpe, Alta.

A train derailment slowed traffic near the town of Mayerthorpe, Alta., Friday.

The derailment happened on Greencourt Road, affecting Highway 22 north to Range Road 85, according to the Alberta Emergency Alert website.

An emergency alert released Friday evening said 14 railcars came off the tracks.

Residents of the surrounding area are not in danger and there isn't a risk to the environment, according to the emergency alert website.

Emergency crews were directing traffic on Friday night, with drivers advised to stay away from the area. Cleanup crews were also on scene.

The 14 derailed cars will likely be removed by Saturday morning and the track will be repaired by the afternoon, the emergency alert website said.

Mayerthorpe is about 135 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.