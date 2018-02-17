A rail line has reopened after a train derailment in south Edmonton Friday afternoon.

The line reopened around 1 a.m. Saturday, Canadian Pacific Railway spokesperson Andy Cummings said in an email.

The derailment happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday when a southbound CP grain train went off the tracks. Ellerslie Road was closed in both directions between Parsons Road and Gateway Boulevard for several hours after the incident.

Photographs of the scene showed several overturned freight cars.

Ellerslie Road on the city's south side has been closed in both directions after a train derailment Friday. (Eric Richardson)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Cummings said. As of Saturday afternoon, CP crews remained on scene.

There were no injuries reported in the crash. No dangerous goods were involved, Cummings said.