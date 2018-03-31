'You ain't fittin'!: Trailer carrying house gets stuck under Leduc overpass

A trailer carrying a mobile home didn't quite squeeze under an overpass near Leduc on Saturday.

A video from Påul Wåtkins, who witnessed the incident, shows a truck carrying a house make the bold attempt to drive under a bridge near Leduc. Watkins said it was the Highway 2 overpass on Highway 39.

But Wåtkins had a feeling the heavy load wasn't going to make it under the bridge unscathed.

"It ain't fittin'. You ain't fittin'," Wåtkins said in the video as the trucker started to drive under the bridge. "Don't do it!"

The video features some colourful language.

Påul Wåtkins witnessed this trailer carrying a mobile home trying to fit under a bridge near Leduc. 0:41

Nevertheless, the driver persisted... until some of the shingles on the roof got scraped off by the bottom of the overpass.

"There goes the roof," Watkins said.

Police said they received calls about traffic being backed up in the area at about 1 p.m., but by the time they got there, the truck and house were gone.