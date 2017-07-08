Each evening, as the sun begins to set on Treaty Six territory, visiting athletes gather to teach each other about the sports that aren't part of World Indigenous Nations (WIN) Games.

Whetu Rangihaeata of Aotearoa in New Zealand has been teaching people in the Maskwacis community the haka, a formal warrior dance of the Maori people.

"At first you have a bit of a giggle, but then you realize these people appreciate what our culture is all about," Rangihaeata said. "They appreciate learning our culture. It makes us feel proud."

More than 1,500 athletes from 35 nations have come together to compete in the WIN Games on Treaty Six territory from July 2-9.

Cultural celebration

Eyasu Joffe of the Kapbtae tribe in Ethiopia, explained the games are about much more than competition.

The traditional games played in the evening are a highlight because they are part of the cultural celebration in which he came to partake.

​Joffe participated in the Inuit and Dene traditional games, such as high kick and the log push, demonstrated in the Enoch Cree Nation on Friday.

"It was nice. It makes people be closer," said, Joffe, who joined other Indigenous athletes from around the world in the log push.

Indigenous athletes from around the world participate in log push on Thursday night at Kispatinaw School. (Laurie Buffalo/WIN Games )

Joffe said he'd never seen anything like the bareback Indian relay racing demonstrated in Maskwacis by First Nations from North America.

"Wow," he said. "It's very amazing. It's really exciting just watching it."