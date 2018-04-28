Fire destroys 8 townhouses in Elk Point

No one was injured after a massive fire destroyed eight townhouses in Elk Point on Friday.

The fire broke out in a townhouse at 59th Avenue and 51st Street, deputy fire Chief Peter Hewitt said. Firefighters from the volunteer fire department were on their way back into town after putting out a grass fire when they were called to the building at about 4:45 p.m.

Residents in the town of about 1,500 helped occupants evacuate the townhouses. Over a dozen firefighters helped fight the fire, including crews from nearby St. Paul.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the entire row of condos is considered a total loss, Hewitt said.

"There were eight apartments, number eight I believe is still standing, but not in good repair at all. The whole lot is going to have to come down," he said.

"We haven't had a fire like this for 15 to 20 years. It's a terrible loss for the community."

Elk Point is around 200 kilometres east of Edmonton. A GoFundMe page has been started to help residents of the building.

Mike Van Der Hoek watched firefighters battle the flames Friday when he drove back into Elk Point from work in Bonnyville. (Supplied/Mike Van Der Hoek)

Elk Point resident Mike Van Der Hoek was leaving work in Bonnyville, around 50 kilometres north of the town, when he first saw the smoke.

By the time he got into town, the fire had spread across the townhouses and around 200 people were standing in a nearby field watching firefighters spray down the building, he said.

"Firefighters were on scene, but there wasn't much they could do to save the whole thing. It was a pretty intense blaze," he said.

"Everyone was pretty shocked, it's something you don't see in the community very often."