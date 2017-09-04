Amateur cyclists and families took over the Tour of Alberta circuit Monday morning as the tour wrapped up with a velothon and family ride.

Velothon Edmonton allows local cyclists to try out the same closed-road 20-kilometre circuit used by the professional riders.

Cyclists can ride 60 or 100 kilometres through downtown Edmonton.

Tim Johnson, who travelled from Calgary to take part, rode the 100-kilometre distance on a chilly Monday morning before the sun forced him to shed layers of clothing.

"There's a few holes here and there, but they were marked and a couple people calling them out," Johnson said. "Generally it's a good, safe course, and it's nice that it's closed off."

Families of potential future Tour of Alberta cyclists took part in the family-ride portion of the velothon Monday. (John Shypitka/CBC)

More than 600 cyclists took part in the event, which included a family ride in support of the CASA Foundation, which raises money and awareness for children's mental health.

While the five-kilometre family race may have been at a slower pace than the longer velothon race, it gave cyclists a respect for the professional athletes who ride the courses throughout Alberta over four days.

"It makes you appreciate the speed those racers do," said Schoena Strudwick. "It is extraordinary, so just to be a part of it in small way is pretty cool."

Cyclists ride through downtown Edmonton as a part of the public race on Monday morning. (Trevor Wilson/CBC)

Brian Kiely, who rode with his daughter, called the velothon a great idea.

"You get to go across the start line and the finish line," Kiely said. "Especially for kids I think it's a wonderful way to encourage them to get involved in cycling and that's just a marvelous thing. It's a great family event too."

Stage 4 of the pro race of the Tour of Alberta wrapped up Monday following the velothon.

