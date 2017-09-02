Wouter Wippert jumped from the field with about 25 metres to go and outsprinted the pack to win his first race in more than two years on Saturday in Stage 2 of the Tour of Alberta.

The Dutchman edged American John Murphy in two hours 55 minutes 14 seconds. Ryan Macanally of Australia was third.

Evan Huffman of the U.S. is the overall leader and increased his advantage by three seconds through a time bonus. Teammate Sepp Kuss is 18 seconds behind Huffman and Tom-Jelte Slagter of the Netherlands is 31 second back.

Canadian Jack Burke of Squamish, B.C., is 35 seconds back of the overall lead.

Stage 3 of the four-stage event shifts to Edmonton with a 116.5-kilometre circuit race on Sunday. The course features 11 laps with a climb in and out of the River Valley.