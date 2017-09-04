The dip in Alberta's economy is trickling down to the Tour of Alberta and eroding funds for the multi-day race, tour president Scott Fisher says.

Fisher took over as president of the not-for-profit organizing body in June.

"We've looked at leaning things up with how the economy is right now," he said Sunday. "It has changed pretty dramatically."

Leaner times have cut about $1 million from the event's formerly $3.5-to-$4-million budget, he said.

The tour relies financially on corporate sponsors, provincial funding and the rights fees from communities that host races.

Funding from major sponsors hasn't changed drastically since the tour launched five years ago, Fisher added.

Trimming the budget

For the second year in a row, the tour has downsized by one day.

Competitors this year faced a four-day stage race, starting in Jasper and culminating with a circuit through Churchill Square in Edmonton.

The teams, which include 96 world-class riders from 15 countries, covered 546 kilometres — down from 865 km two years ago.

The 2017 Tour of Alberta prize purse is just over $40,000. Three years ago, the event offered $125,000 in prize money.

Riders raced through the Rockies Friday, ripped into Spruce Grove Saturday, and rode in Edmonton's river valley Sunday.

To save money, Fisher said competitors and their crews now spend most nights in the same city rather than spread across the province. Edmonton is the competition's 2017 hub.

"We have to operate within our means," Fisher said. "We've come up with a slightly different model that has worked for us and our whole goal is just the long-term sustainability of this event."

The tour's weakened budget had ramifications for recruitment, he added.

"When times change economically, it's harder to attract as many of those top teams," Fisher said. "Those teams do come with a price tag."

Not the new normal

Despite cuts to the tour's funding, roster and length, Fisher said he's optimistic about its future in Alberta.

"I don't think this is the new normal," he said. "We'll ride it out as long as we need to, but I see a lot of support for this event through companies, through the government, through communities.

"I think when things start to pick up in Alberta, we'll feel that bounce back for ourselves as well."