On Thursday evening a tornado touches down near Breton as huge hail stones pummel Drayton Valley and the town of Slave Lake faced ends up fighting floodwaters: Welcome to Alberta in the summer.

According to Environment Canada meteorologist Dan Kulak, severe weather is nothing unusual during an Alberta summer.

"It's all just part of the summer weather spectrum we have in Alberta and we get wind, hail, rain and tornadoes every year," he said.

Slave Lake was deluged Thursday with 44 millimetres of rain, most of which fell between 6 p.m and 8 p.m.

The town saw significant overland flooding, leaving some basements in the town underwater, said Mayor Tyler Warman.

"Basically our storm sewer just couldn't keep up to the amount of water that was running through it," he said.

The town had to send out eight trucks to help pump out water from two sewer lift stations.

"They worked until 5:30 this morning," he said.​

Red Deer continues to clean up

In Red Deer, the clean up continues after a devastating windstorm last month.

Winds of over 112 kilometres an hour hit the central Alberta city on June 20 leaving more than one third of homes without power.

About 3,500 trees were destroyed in the massive storm, said Mayor Tara Veer.

Over three thousand trees were downed during a storm in June. (Nola Keeler)

She said the exact cost of the storm isn't known yet, but expects it to be in the hundred of thousands of dollars.

Expect more severe weather

Kulak says more storms will be coming.

"We're in an unstable pattern, basically," he said. "Every few days we're getting these storms."

The heat expected Friday and over the weekend is just one ingredient that contributes to more thunderstorms, he said.

"Moisture in the air is like the fuel for your car," he explained.

"You still need something to be the source of the ignition. The heat comes along with that, combined with the fuel, combines with the other things in the atmosphere and those particular days is when you get severe weather outbreaks."