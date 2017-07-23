(Environment Canada)

A tornado watch has been issued for some areas throughout central Alberta.

Environment Canada issued the watch late afternoon Sunday, due to conditions that could develop severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Areas under tornado watch include:

Leduc

Camrose

Wetaskiwin

Tofield

Drayton Valley

Rimbey

Pigeon Lake

Devon

Red Deer

Ponoka

Innisfail

Stettler

If the tornado watch is upgraded to a warning, residents should go indoors and stay on the lowest floor away from walls and windows.

A severe thunderstorm warning is also in effect for areas surrounding Leduc and Red Deer. This thunderstorm is capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain, and up to golf ball-sized hail.