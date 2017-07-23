A tornado watch was issued for some areas throughout central Alberta Sunday night.

Environment Canada issued the watch in the late afternoon, due to conditions that could develop severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Areas under tornado watch included:

Leduc

Camrose

Wetaskiwin

Tofield

Drayton Valley

Rimbey

Pigeon Lake

Devon

Red Deer

Ponoka

Innisfail

Stettler

A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect for areas immediately south and east of Edmonton, with Environment Canada warning the storm was capable of producing very strong winds, heavy rain, and up to golf ball-sized hail.

Looking at #abstorm west of Red Deer River and hwy 590. Timelapse 6:30pm pic.twitter.com/Bb1IrnTgfT — @lightningmanAB

As of Monday morning, all weather alerts had been called off, except for rainfall warnings in the areas of Lac La Biche and Westlock.

For a fully-updated list of weather alerts, visit Environment Canada.