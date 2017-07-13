Environment Canada ended its tornado warnings for Wetaskiwin County, Leduc County and Brazeau County just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

However, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in place for Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Devon, Wetaskiwin, Camrose, Lloydminster, Red Deer, Athabasca, Fox Creek, Fort McMurray, Slave Lake and almost everywhere in between.

This video was taken about eight kilometres northwest of Breton:

The Drayton Valley storm's rotation appeared to slow down around 6 p.m., according to Nevin deMilliano with Prairie Storm Chasers.

He watched the storm unfold just east of Drayton Valley.

"This is the biggest storm that I've ever seen in Alberta," said diMilliano, who has a decade of experience chasing severe weather in the province.

"It's the most unreal thing that I've ever seen ... you can't even describe it, it's that crazy."

Rotation has weakened but you do not want to be in there @PrairieChasers 4:45pm pic.twitter.com/wxr99pyD98 — @SwiftChaser

Pictures and videos posted to diMilliano's Twitter account show a churning mass of dark clouds.

"It's huge," he said. "It's like it's alive."