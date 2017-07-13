Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for Brazeau County near Drayton Valley and Breton, and Leduc County near Warburg, Thorsby and Pigeon Lake.

Alberta Emergency Alert said at 5:33 that a tornado was seen five kilometres northwest of Breton. Communities in the path included Lindale, Sunneybrook and Thorsby.

The area southwest of Edmonton has been under a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the afternoon Thursday.

Super quick time lapse of the tornado warned storm just off of Drayton Valley 17:18 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/YP3TyuAXLM — @kayquail

The thunderstorms have the potential to produce tornadoes, baseball-sized hail, and destructive straight-line winds in excess of 120 km/h, officials warn.



Issued at 5:04 p.m., the warning calls the situation dangerous and potentially life-threatening. It advises residents to be prepared for severe weather and to take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches.



Residents should monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada and report severe weather by sending an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.