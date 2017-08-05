A severe thunderstorm warning has ended for the Edmonton area, but weather conditions could still lead to funnel clouds in the afternoon and evening, Environment Canada says.

As of 4:13 p.m., the severe thunderstorm warning for Edmonton, St. Albert and Sherwood Park had ended. Parts of the city were pelted with hail, others flooded in the surrounding area.

However, the storm is still capable of developing funnel clouds. These develop from a weak rotation, as clouds grow rapidly or weak thunderstorms develop. They normally cause no danger near the ground, but there is a chance they could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

Landspout tornadoes don't usually cause major damage, but they can become strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss items short distances.

A funnel cloud advisory is currently in effect, but a weather watch or a warning will be issued if conditions become more favourable for landspout tornadoes.

The weather advisory for the possible development of funnel clouds is also in effect for some areas surrounding Edmonton, as well as to the east. An updated list can be found on the Environment Canada website.

Anyone who spots a funnel cloud should take shelter.