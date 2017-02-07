Early morning LRT commuters Tuesday were invited to help raise funds in an effort to end youth homelessness across Canada.

Volunteers sold hats, socks and mittens at LRT stops and malls across Edmonton as part of Toque Tuesday, a national fundraising blitz put on by the charity Raising the Roof.

Proceeds collected in Edmonton will go to homeless youth supported by the Society for Safe Accommodations for Queer Edmonton Youth, also known as SAFQEY ("safe-key").

"They end up on the streets because they don't have any place else to go," said Michael Phair, chair of the University of Alberta's board of governors.

"Many of them feel that either they have been pushed out, they're living in situations where they're not understood," said Phair, who was volunteering at the Churchill Square LRT station.

"Oftentimes they have difficulty in school and, in addition, [they are] being bullied. And we need to prevent that."

The campaign is in its 20th year and has raised over $7 million for more than 180 community agencies nationwide.