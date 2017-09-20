Want to take a selfie on election day? There will definitely be a hashtag for that.
Want to take a selfie on election day and NOT violate provincial law? Be sure to snap your picture outside the voting station.
There are a few things to know about voting in the municipal election on Oct. 16. Among them is that you can't take a picture of yourself — or your ballot — in a voting station.
Edmonton Elections says it must protect the secrecy of the vote, and the privacy of those at the polls, according to the Local Authorities Elections Act.
Hence the direction to keep the secret ballot process a — you know — secret.
But before you can get that ballot, you need to show some identification that includes your name and address.
Eligible identification includes (among others):
- Alberta driver's licence
- Alberta identification card
- bank statement or personal cheque
- current utility bill
- statement of government benefit
It does NOT include:
- passport
- health care card
- school identification
- birth certificate
The rules stipulate that you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of Edmonton. You must have lived in Alberta for at least six months before election day if you want to vote.
Every voter can cast three votes on their ballot: one vote for mayor; one vote for ward councillor, and one vote for either a Catholic or a public school trustee.
Even if you don't cast all three votes, your ballot will be counted.
Check your voting location
You must vote at your assigned voting station. Enter your address using the Where to Vote tool to find out where.
Polling stations open at 9 a.m. and will serve anyone who is in line by 8 p.m.
So, if you roll up at 8:20 p.m. you won't get to vote.
There are also accommodations for people who need to vote in advance or through a mail-in process. Check out the edmonton.ca/election website for more details.