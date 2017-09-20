Want to take a selfie on election day? There will definitely be a hashtag for that.

Want to take a selfie on election day and NOT violate provincial law? Be sure to snap your picture outside the voting station.

Justin Timberlake got in hot water for posting a selfie from a voting station in Tennessee in 2016. He later deleted the post, as it is illegal to take photos or videos inside polling stations in the state. (Instagram)

There are a few things to know about voting in the municipal election on Oct. 16. Among them is that you can't take a picture of yourself — or your ballot — in a voting station.

Edmonton Elections says it must protect the secrecy of the vote, and the privacy of those at the polls, according to the Local Authorities Elections Act.

Hence the direction to keep the secret ballot process a — you know — secret.

Polling stations in Edmonton will open at 9 a.m. on election day, Oct. 16. (Michelle-Andrea Girouard/CBC)

But before you can get that ballot, you need to show some identification that includes your name and address.

Eligible identification includes (among others):

Alberta driver's licence

Alberta identification card

bank statement or personal cheque

current utility bill

statement of government benefit

It does NOT include:

passport

health care card

school identification

birth certificate

The rules stipulate that you must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and a resident of Edmonton. You must have lived in Alberta for at least six months before election day if you want to vote.

Every voter can cast three votes on their ballot: one vote for mayor; one vote for ward councillor, and one vote for either a Catholic or a public school trustee.

Even if you don't cast all three votes, your ballot will be counted.

Each of 12 wards in Edmonton will be represented by one councillor and the mayor. (Supplied: City of Edmonton)

Check your voting location

You must vote at your assigned voting station. Enter your address using the Where to Vote tool to find out where.

Polling stations open at 9 a.m. and will serve anyone who is in line by 8 p.m.

So, if you roll up at 8:20 p.m. you won't get to vote.

There are also accommodations for people who need to vote in advance or through a mail-in process. Check out the edmonton.ca/election website for more details.