The wife and son of a Tofield-area farmer not seen since 2011 have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to his death, RCMP said Friday.

Miles Naslund, 49, was reported missing from his rural home near Tofield on Sept. 6, 2011, after he didn't return home from his work as a farmer.

On Friday, one week after human remains were found during a search of the family farm, RCMP announced they have charged Naslund's wife and two sons in connection with his death.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Sept. 1 after receiving information "that evidence of the homicide may be found on the property," police said in a news release.

An RCMP underwater recovery team from British Columbia located human remains during the search. After an autopsy in Edmonton, the remains were confirmed to be those of Miles Naslund.

A federal government website that lists Canada's missing persons said Miles Naslund was last seen at his home in Holden, Alta., on Sept. 5, 2011. Holden is 34 kilometres southeast of Tofield.

Naslund was driving his 1998 gold Chevrolet Cavalier, Alberta licence FEG 590.

Miles Naslund's Chevrolet Cavalier. (RCMP)

He was wearing a black cotton hat, a grey cotton work shirt and blue jeans.

Helen Naslund, 52, and Neil Naslund, 25, have each been charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains. Both have been remanded into custody until Oct. 26, when they are scheduled to appear in Fort Saskatchewan provincial court.

Another son, 32-year-old Wes Naslund, has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact to murder. He is in custody until a court appearance Sept. 13 in Edmonton.

RCMP said the case had originally been treated as a missing person file but the investigation "evolved into a homicide case" involving resources from the Tofield and Camrose RCMP detachments, the RCMP's major crimes unit and its forensic identification section.