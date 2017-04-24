Edmonton police have charged a 17-month-old boy's father and a woman with second-degree murder after the toddler's body was found outside a north Edmonton church on Friday.

Joseph (Joey) Crier, 26, and Tasha Mack, 25, were arrested Saturday. On Monday, they were also charged with criminal negligence causing death, assault and failure to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Anthony Raine.

Crier also faces a count of assault causing bodily harm.

Anthony's body was discovered outside Good Shepherd Anglican Church near 155th Avenue and Castle Downs Road on Friday. Police said the body had been there since April 18.

Both Crier and Mack are in custody at the Edmonton Remand Centre.

Edmonton police released this photo when they were looking for these two 'people of interest,' a man and a woman, who were seen walking into a grocery store in the immediate area. (Edmonton Police Service/Supplied)

Crier's charge of criminal negligence causing death stems from "failing to seek medical care for serious injuries," police said.

The charge of failing to provide the necessaries of life related to the period of March 14 to April 18. Crier is also charged with committing an assault causing bodily harm, between April 14 and April 18, and with assault on April 17.

Crier appeared in court Monday via closed-circuit television. Wearing orange coveralls, and with a goatee and blond highlights in his short hair, he kept his arms folded throughout his appearance and looked straight into the camera.

He was ordered to have no contact with his co-accused. He was also ordered to have no contact with two potential Crown witnesses, identified as Alexa Noseworthy and Dalyce Raine.

Crier has been ordered to appear in court again on May 8 at 9 a.m. MT.

Police said the toddler's body had been outside the church since April 18. (Facebook)

Mack appeared upset when she appeared in front of the CCTV camera. She did not look directly into it, and instead stared at the floor with her arms folded.

A legal aid duty counsel advised Mack to "get hold of legal aid right away. These are really serious charges."



Mack replied "yes" as she appeared to fight back tears.

Police are holding a media availability at 3 p.m. today.