Recent public attention about Dylan Koshman's disappearance is helping with the investigation, Edmonton police say.

"Enough time has passed, we believe people should come forward and start providing the information they have regarding this case, " said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Hunter.

On Oct. 11, 2008, Koshman vanished without a trace from the south side home he shared with his cousins, following an argument.

The 21 year old had moved to the city from Moose Jaw, Sask., six months earlier to work as a pipefitter.

Edmonton police continue to investigate the case of Dylan Koshman, who has not been seen since October 2008, as a homicide.

Several months ago, police quietly transferred his case from their missing person unit to their homicide section.

It is currently being investigated by a task force consisting of members from the missing person's unit, homicide section and historical homicide section.

"We do this for a reason," Hunter said. "We want to make sure we don't miss anything. We look at it from every angle. We make sure we don't miss any speck of evidence and the investigation is concluded thoroughly."

CBC Fifth Estate documentary

The case has received a lot of public attention recently, including a CBC Fifth Estate documentary that aired this past weekend.

"This public attention has helped us," Hunter said. "It's brought new information which has helped us further our investigation and it's also resulting in us re-visiting previous investigative tasks and actually re-interviewing other people."

Now the EPS has set up a dedicated hotline for anyone to call in with tips.

The number is 780-391-5444.

"As we all know, missing persons investigations are extremely traumatizing events, as is the case here. Dylan's family have had to endure this for eight-and-a-half years," lamented Hunter.

'Dylan's family have had to endure this for eight -and-a-half years ...' - Staff Sgt. Dwayne Hunter

"That's something nobody should have to go through. I myself as a father of three and the members of the investigative team, who are all parents as well, empathize with Dylan's family and we just want them to know we'll strive to the goal of providing them with answers as to what happened to Dylan."

Every year, the Koshman family makes an annual trek to Edmonton to hold a candlelight vigil on Thanksgiving weekend to keep the case in the public eye.