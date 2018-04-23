Tip leads to arrest of Southgate Centre murder suspect in Lac La Biche

A man wanted in the death of Southgate Centre store owner Iain Armstrong during a theft last week has been arrested in Lac La Biche.

RCMP received a tip from the public that Jordan Martin Cushnie, 23, was at a home in the Deer Meadows mobile home park outside the hamlet 210 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Several officers assisted in the arrest, which was completed without incident, said Cpl. Ronald Bumbry.

"As a result of a tip we were able to take this wanted individual into custody," Bumbry said Monday. "We would like to thank the public, as this tip ultimately led to a quick arrest."

Cushnie has been brought back to Edmonton and remains in police custody.

He faces charges of second-degree murder, robbery, mischief under $5,000 and possession of break and enter tools.

Iain Armstrong, 61, is seen in this photo with his wife Sharon. (Facebook/Pray for Iain Armstrong) Armstrong, 61, was attacked when he tried stopping a man from stealing something from a vacant mall kiosk last Tuesday at around 10:30 a.m.

Armstrong suffered severe head trauma and was in a coma with a spinal cord injury. He died Friday.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

In a news release Monday, Edmonton police thanked the public, media and the RCMP for help in finding Cushnie.

A Facebook page administered by Armstrong's wife Sharon and a family friend was updated Monday morning to say that the family is relieved that the suspect has been apprehended.

The page describes Armstrong as a co-owner of Bunches Flower Co., a flower retailer with one location in Southgate and four others elsewhere in Edmonton.