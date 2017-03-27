The University of Alberta is opening up a 230-square-foot condo inside its industrial design studio to solicit feedback from the public about how such spaces could fit into the lives of Albertans.

The Micro Habitation Lab's grand opening was held Friday for students, developers and policymakers.

Associate professor and tiny-home builder Tim Antoniuk has turned part of the university's design studio into the micro condo. He's the designer and installer of the living room, bathroom, kitchen and bed.

The area features a folding bed, while the bathroom wall can be moved to create more living space and tables can be extended or tucked away when not in use.

Antoniuk is using the space to get feedback from the public about whether they think the design could work for them.

"It's really important for me to bring in people, students, the public at large, and developers to understand what the people want as opposed to me as a designer saying here's what you guys should develop," he said.

Tim Antoniuk designed and installed the tiny condo in the University of Alberta's Micro Habitation Lab. (Travis McEwan/CBC)

Tiny condos could work for retirees looking to downsize or for young people who want to live downtown, he added.

"Millennials, one of the defining characteristics of them is that they like experiences more than an accumulation of assets or products," he said. "They're happy to live in a small space that's humble and well designed."

He says a tiny condo similar to his design could potentially cost $150,000.