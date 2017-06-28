A man has been charged in the shooting death of David Labelle in November 2014.

Timothy Crowe, 34, faces charges of second-degree murder as well as firearms offences in the death of Labelle, 30, who was shot inside a residence at 133rd Street and 155th Avenue.

After seeking help from a neighbour, Labelle was taken to hospital by EMS where he later died.

Police say Crowe and Labelle knew each other.

In April, Edmonton police offered rewards of $40,000 for information in five unsolved homicides or disappearances.

Labelle's case was one of them. Edmonton police say the arrest was partly due to information obtained through the reward program.

Crowe is also charged with second-degree murder in the March 2017 death of Kristi Schienmann.

Schienmann, 30, was found dead inside an apartment near 162nd Avenue and 51st Street.

Police said the two were known to each other.