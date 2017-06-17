An MMA fighter is in critical condition after being knocked out in a boxing match at the Shaw Conference Centre on Friday.

WARNING: Some people may find this video disturbing

Tim Hague was knocked out by Adam Braidwood in a fight Friday night. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Hague's family issued a statement Saturday and said he is with all his immediate family. "He is in critical condition," the statement said. "We ask for prayers and privacy at this awful, unexpected time."

Hague, who fights out of Edmonton, fought in the UFC. His nickname was "The Thrashing Machine" and he was cut from the UFC roster in 2011.

Edmonton heavyweight Tim Hague is in critical condition after a fight at the Shaw Conference Centre Friday. ((Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images))

After his 2011 release, he wrote on his Facebook page that he needed time to heal from a concussion.

"I'm gonna take a little break away from MMA, let the brain heal from my concussion, and get the passion/fire back," he wrote in 2011.

Hague's last fight before Friday's bout was in early April against Jared Kilkenny. He lost by TKO.

Clear mismatch, says fellow fighter

Ryan Ford, a fighter who has trained with Hague since 2008, was in the stands watching Friday night. He said the fight looked like a clear mismatch.

"[Braidwood] fights full-time," Ford told CBC News Saturday. "Where Tim Hague is a school teacher and does this part-time, and it shows in the ring."

He said Hague was defending himself the entire fight — save for a few punches to Braidwood. "Right when I saw that, I was like, 'this guy does not want to be in here,' " he said.

Ryan Ford (gold shorts) fighting Victor Palacios at the Shaw Conference Centre in September 2016. (Guhdar photography)

Ford said he initially heard from friends Hague had died. After he posted condolences to his Facebook page, he said a family member told him Hague was still in critical condition.

"I hope he pulls through with this," Ford said. He said he and Hague weren't the closest of friends, but knew each other well because of the Edmonton boxing community.

Still, Ford said Hague appearing to look ill-trained for his fight against Braidwood is a lesson in itself. "This is something that, you know, people train hard for," he said.

"They've been calling this the hurt business for some time."