Like Trekkies from around the world, Edmonton Star Trek fans adore their show.

For the series' 25th anniversary, almost 1,000 fans came out to an Edmonton convention to fly their geek flags high.

The 1991 event brought out sci-fi fans from as far away as Fort McMurray to celebrate all things Star Trek — Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Klingons and more.

An array of merchandise was a key draw at the convention, but fans dressed up in costume were the bigger attraction.

The original Star Trek series first lit up television screens in 1966. Over time, the show gained traction, becoming one of the most influential television series and a hugely profitable franchise.

Trekkies have a strong attachment to the characters, storylines and philosophies of the Star Trek universe, which continues on today.

A new television series — Star Trek: Discovery — is expected to be released this year.