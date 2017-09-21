Glendon, Alta., mayor Johnnie Demienko felt the Royal Canadian Mint could find a more powerful image to emblazon its $2 coin than a polar bear: a giant perogy, for example.

The village's claim to fame is its 27-foot-high monument, a fork topped by the world's largest perogy, a symbol of Glendon's large Ukrainian community.

Demienko wrote a letter to the mint (including a postcard and a pin to grease some palms) outlining why Glendon's perogy deserved to become a national symbol.

Village of Glendon's giant perogy (CBC)

"Why choose the polar bear?" the mayor asked. "The reason for them choosing the polar bear they said, is because it's strong. But if it doesn't have any perogies to eat, it's not going to be strong very long, is it?"

The steel and fibreglass perogy has left an indelible mark on the village, creating a theme roundly embraced by the community and attracting tourists.

Johnnie Demienko wants his village's giant perogy on the $2 coin. (CBC)

No doubt, if Demienko's pitch to the Royal Canadian Mint had succeeded, it would have been a boon to Glendon.

But to date, no perogy has been stamped onto the $2 coin.