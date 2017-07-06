Fifteen years ago, Yu-Gi-Oh! cards were flying off store shelves as the next wave of trading card games hit Edmonton collectibles shops.

Some parents weren't sure exactly what the cards were, but knew their children wanted them.

"It's kind of a strategy game that they play on a mat," said one parent searching for cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh! cards were all sold out at Comic King. (CBC)

Comic King in north Edmonton was one store having trouble keeping the starter packs of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards in stock. Its display consisted of empty boxes.

"They're extremely popular, like every kid on the block is like gobbling it up like it was a lollipop," said Tony Wong, an employee of Comic King.

Tony Wong of Comic King answers calls about Yu-Gi-Oh! cards. (CBC)

Yu-Gi-Oh! began as an animated TV series. Characters in the show used cards to defeat opponents and solve an ancient puzzle.

The cards from the show became a game where players duelled, using the characters on the cards.

Yu-Gi-Oh! went on to become the Guinness Book of World Records best-selling trading card game in 2011, with more than 25 billion cards sold worldwide. The record still stands.

In the video, CBC's Aliya Jiwan describes the game and its popularity with kids when the cards were in high demand in Edmonton.