Police were called to the University of Alberta campus after students protesting a proposed increase to residence fees stormed the administration building.

Then president, Walter H. Johns, announced the fee, which covered the cost of food, maintenance and wages, would rise from $5 to $10 the following September.

Students gained entry to the administration building chanting, after setting up a traffic blockade on the street with a sit-in.

The protest was caught on camera, but didn't change the minds of university administrators as the fee increase went ahead.

A student stands nose to nose with a police officer during protest. (CBC)

The video, which aired of The National, captured the protest including a nose-to-nose stare down between a student and a police officer.