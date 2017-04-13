Police were called to the University of Alberta campus after students protesting a proposed increase to residence fees stormed the administration building.
Then president, Walter H. Johns, announced the fee, which covered the cost of food, maintenance and wages, would rise from $5 to $10 the following September.
Students gained entry to the administration building chanting, after setting up a traffic blockade on the street with a sit-in.
The protest was caught on camera, but didn't change the minds of university administrators as the fee increase went ahead.
The video, which aired of The National, captured the protest including a nose-to-nose stare down between a student and a police officer.