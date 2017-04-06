The NHL was celebrating its 75th anniversary when players took a strike vote and walked off the job for the first time in league history on April 1, 1992.

As negotiations took place, many of the Edmonton Oilers enjoyed some time on the fairways but their minds remained on getting back to work.

Craig MacTavish remained hopeful during the 1992 contract negotiations. (CBC)

"As long as the talks are proceeding and haven't been called off, we're going to make plans to get some ice and keep ourselves in shape," Craig MacTavish said.

Players from other teams did hit the ice in the early days of the strike.

Mark Messier skated casually with his New York Rangers teammates, hopeful for a quick end to the work stoppage.

"I feel that things are going to get worked out," Messier said.

Talks continued between NHL president John Ziegler and Bob Goodenow, head of the NHL Players Association, while the arenas sat empty.

NHLPA president Bob Goodenow during the 1992 NHL contract negotiations. (CBC)

Goodenow was negotiating for increased player bonuses for playoff games, and for players to get a fair share of money from the licensing of items like hockey cards.

After 10 days of negotiations, the NHL and NHLPA agreed on a deal. In the end, 30 games had been delayed and none were cancelled.

In the video, CBC's Al Nagy catches up with some players at the start of the first work stoppage in NHL history.