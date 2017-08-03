People blasting music in city parks while others tried to enjoy the peace and quiet became a noise complaint issue in the mid 1980s.

Before iPods and Bluetooth, powerful car stereos and ghetto blasters were how many listened to music in public.

The city responded by putting up "Share the Air" signs which urged music lovers to be mindful of others.

Share the air signs were placed in city parks to prevent noise pollution. (CBC)

"We are having some problems with people coming down here with their radios and their tape decks and playing them too loud," said Don Ausman general manager of Edmonton's parks and recreation department.

Playing music too loud falls under the city's noise bylaw which states, "A person shall not cause or permit any noise that disturbs the peace of another individual."

Most of those interviewed about their music said they wouldn't have a problem if they were asked to turn their music down. However not everyone had the attitude the city was hoping for.

Stereos like this became a problem for city park users. (CBC)

"A park this size is big enough that the people who don't want to listen to the music can go to a different area," said one visitor.

In the video, CBC's Holly Bridges reports on the "Share the Air' initiative from Hawrelak Park.