Edmonton's annual pride parade had something new in 1993, a framed proclamation from then-mayor Jan Reimer naming June 26, Gay Pride Day.

This was the first time in Edmonton's history the proclamation had been made. It gave some of the record number participants in the march a sense of belonging.

"Having government recognize that we do exist means a lot, because to me it's like we're not hiding anymore," said one participant.

Leading the way in the march was Michael Phair, then an alderman on Edmonton's city council.

Michael Phair speaking at the Pride march in 1993. (CBC)

"We are here and we are letting people know that we are here," Phair said. "This is a great, great city," he added.

With the city proclaiming Gay Pride Day, Delwin Vriend, a King's University College employee who was fired for his sexual orientation, wanted the recognition to be made by higher levels of government.

Delwin Vriend hoped that the proclamation would lead to recognition from other levels of government. (CBC)

"We need the recognition from the province that indeed we face discrimination every day of our lives," Vriend said.

In the video, CBC's Lionel Goddard followed along with marchers when, for the first time, Gay Pride Day was proclaimed by the city.