Twenty-three years ago, Western Canada's first live peep show opened in downtown Edmonton.

For as little as a dollar, a woman would dance for patrons in front of a two-way mirror at Centrefold Adult Entertainment Centre.

The business also offered private conversations between dancers and patrons. They used telephones and were separated by a pane of glass.

The new wave of adult entertainment prompted Michael Phair, then an alderman on Edmonton's city council, to speak out.

Michael Phair raised concerns about the safety of the women working at the peep shows. (CBC)

"I'm sure there is a degree of safety there and I'm sure that many of them do it by choice, but our experience shows that many people do things and they really don't do it by choice, they are exploited," Phair said.

But Candy, a peep-show dancer, defended her occupation.

"We're not being exploited, we get paid very well for what we do and we all choose to be here," she said.

The peep shows at Centrefold continued to operate for more than a decade in the downtown location, eventually falling victim to the Quarters Development on 96th Street north of Jasper Avenue.

In this video from the archives, CBC's Steve Irwin gets a first-hand look inside the controversial business, including interviews with a dancer and the manager of the peep shows.