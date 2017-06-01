Downtown Edmonton erupted into violence as nearly 30,000 people celebrated the Oilers' third Stanley Cup win in the early morning hours of June 1, 1987.

What started as a peaceful celebration turned into a clash between partiers and police when officers decided the party had gone on long enough.

Some officers were seen attacking some of the troublemakers with fists and clubs, escalating the tension.

At one point, an officer pushed the CBC camera away from the action while yelling at people to get off the street.

Edmonton police officers arrest dozens during the 1987 Stanley Cup celebrations. (CBC)

Beer bottles were thrown at police by people who were not ready to leave the streets yet, injuring three officers.

Police called in the fire department, which used fire hoses to control the crowd and tried chasing them off the streets.

After that, the riot squad, with police dogs, was brought in, putting an end to disruption.

The fire department uses a fire hose to control the crowd. (CBC)

Dozens were arrested during the altercation, leaving broken glass and litter lining the streets downtown.

In the video, CBC's Rick Boguski explained the situation and presented excellent footage from the riot, which started out as a simple victory party.