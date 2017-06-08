Mötley Crüe's 'Crüesing Through Canada Tour '82' hit a bump in the road with a reported bomb threat against the band.

The threat claimed the Los Angeles-based group's lives would be endangered while they were to perform their third and final show at Scandals in downtown Edmonton.

Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx downplayed the threat.

"We don't really care either," he said. "We're here to give everybody their money's worth for the show.

"If people don't enjoy it, they don't have to come and see it."

Nikki Sixx said a bomb threat won't stop the show. (CBC)

The show went on without incident, and Mötley Crüe moved on to play two nights at the Riviera Rock Room in Edmonton.

As for the bomb threat, the band later revealed that it had been a public relations stunt.

Mötley Crüe went on to worldwide fame and continued to tour for years to come. Their most recent stop in Edmonton was Dec. 12, 2015 at Rexall Place.

In the video, CBC's Margaret O'Sullivan explains how the bomb threat wasn't going to stop the band. O'Sullivan's story is set to rehearsal footage of Mötley Crüe in Scandals early on in their career.