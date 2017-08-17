Preparations were underway for the six horses running in the annual Canadian Derby at Northlands Park.

Ahead of the one-and-three-eights-mile race to the winner's circle, the contenders were washed, groomed and fed like any other star athlete.

Regal Intention getting groomed before the Canadian Derby 1988. (CBC)

Heading into the race, Regal Intention was the favourite after winning the Queen's Plate in Toronto and getting attention fit for a king.

The contenders, rounded out by five other three-year-olds, all hoped to be crowned champion and win a piece of the $100,000 purse.

Pampering aside, last-minute strategies were being made by trainers and gamblers to adjust for the muddy conditions on Derby day.

The muddy conditions changed the strategy of the race. (CBC)

The eventual winner of the 1988 Canadian Derby: Elmtex, upsetting odds-on favourite Regal Intention.

In the video, pampering of the horses before the race was featured by CBC's Chris Cuthbert.