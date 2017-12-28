During 2017, many videos from the CBC Edmonton archives were memorable. But these five stood out as the best of the bunch.

June 9, 1982: Mötley Crüe's 'Crüesing Through Canada Tour '82' hit a bump in the road

When Mötley Crüe was starting out 35 years ago, it was great fun to see them strut around in their leather pants and high-heeled boots. A bomb threat called in for the band's performance drew the attention of fans and the media.

From The Archives: Mötley Crüe's concert receives a bomb threat0:59

June 13, 1989: Lawn darts, an outdoor game comes to an end

As a child I played with lawn darts regularly in the summertime. But seeing how dangerous they really were was an eye opener. The video of people playing with them in Hawrelak Park, shirtless and in short shorts, is a window into the late 1980s.

From The Archives: Lawn darts get tossed from store shelves1:27

Oct. 19, 1989: Mike Tyson, The Champ in the City of Champions

Seeing how fierce Tyson looked in the ring sparring at the height of his boxing career was a gem of a video to find in our archive. It's too bad the scheduled fight never took place.

From the archives: The champ in the City of Champions1:37

Aug. 28, 1990: Top trends are costly but kids want them

What made this video fun to watch was the fact that it showcased the clothing styles of 1990, with kids wanting all the coolest threads to wear to school. The disconnect between what parents and children thought was fashionable is great.

From the archives: Back to school fashion can be costly1:34

June 24, 1994: Live peep show debut

The first live peep show in Western Canada opened in our city, and CBC went along for a tour. This one stood out for me because it was an Edmonton first and because of the access our camera got back in 1994.

From the archives: First peep show in Western Canada opens in Edmonton1:39

Looking forward to 2018. There are bound to be many more gems in the CBC Edmonton archives.