​The controversy over video lottery terminals became an election issue as the provincial Liberal Party wanted the machines banned heading into the March 11, 1997 general election.

On Jan. 27, 1997 the Liberals' lotteries critic, Percy Wickman, began answering calls on a VLT hotline set up by the party.

Percy Wickman answers calls on a VLT hotline. (CBC)

"The calls are coming in so heavy that the machine is overloading," said Wickman. "It's really heated up, it's heated up to the point that it's the ideal time for us to bring it to a boil."

There were more than 5,000 VLT machines in Alberta. They earned $475 million in revenue in 1996. Polls showed 66 per cent of Albertans opposed the gaming devices.

The Liberals believed that VLTs hurt people and communities. They hoped that bringing up the VLT ban as an election topic would translate into more support in the coming election.

However, the March 11 election saw the Liberals fall from 32 to 18 seats in the legislature. VLTs remained in use throughout the province.

In the video from Jan. 27, 1997, CBC's Rick Boguski reported on the hot-button VLT debate and Liberal Party's opposition to them.