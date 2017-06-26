Two men and a woman are charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old male whose body was found early Friday morning outside a northeast Edmonton apartment building.

The men, aged 30 and 38, and a 30-year-old woman each face a charge of second-degree murder.

Police are not naming the victim. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday

Police were called to a parking lot outside an apartment near 29th Street and 116A Avenue at 6:45 a.m. Friday.

Someone who lives in the building called after finding a body face down on the ground between two cars, police said.

Witnesses said they heard an altercation involving weapons about 3 a.m.