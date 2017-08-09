The majority of Albertans who responded to a recent online government survey say they want to see the end of daylight saving time in the province.

Nearly 14,000 people weighed in on a proposed bill, which would eliminate the twice-annual ritual of changing the clocks behind or ahead one hour.

The majority, 75 per cent, said they want to get rid of daylight saving time.

Only 25 per cent of respondents voted to keep it, though that number was closer to 33 per cent in Edmonton.

One per cent were undecided.

"We broke a record for the amount of feedback that the legislative assembly's received on any topic," said Graham Sucha, MLA for Calgary Shaw and chair of the legislative subcommittee that will look into daylight saving time.

Alberta would be on the same time as Saskatchewan

Bill 203 was introduced by NDP MLA Thomas Dang in April 2017.

It would replace daylight saving time with Alberta standard time.

"The proposed bill ... would basically create Alberta standard time that would parallel us with the province of Saskatchewan," said Sucha.

Saskatchewan and parts of Ontario and British Columbia do not use daylight saving time.

Twice a year when the clocks have to be switched, Alberta MLAs get angry calls from their constituents, Sucha said.

"We typically get quite a few emails from people wanting us to change and reform this," he said. "This is a topic that's very important to Albertans."

Sucha said the subcommittee will hold four public consultations in the fall in Edmonton, Calgary, Lethbridge and Grande Prairie.

It will also hold a meeting with business and not-for-profit groups.

The subcommittee is expected to report back to the legislative assembly with its findings on Oct. 4, 2017.

If Bill 203 passes, Alberta would eliminate daylight saving time on Nov. 2, 2018.







