Thousands of Ismaili Muslims from Edmonton area welcome Aga Khan in Calgary

More than 5,000 Ismaili Muslims from the Edmonton area are gathering in Calgary this week to visit their religious leader and mark his Diamond Jubilee.

Prince Karim Al Hussaini Aga Khan IV is the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims. He succeeded his grandfather in 1957 and is the spiritual leader for approximately 20 million people worldwide.

The Aga Khan, 80, is also a millionaire who is known for his humanitarianism. His international aid organization, the Aga Khan Development Network, has built schools and hospitals around the world. He received honorary Canadian citizenship in 2010.

"This week's been a truly important event for me as an Ismaili Muslim and as a Canadian," said Shafin Kanji on CBC Radio's Edmonton AM Thursday.

Kanji, an Edmonton resident and spokesperson for the Ismaili Council for Edmonton, is in Calgary this week for the celebrations.

This is not the first time Kanji has seen the Aga Khan. He last saw him a decade ago, also in Calgary, during celebrations for his Golden Jubilee.

"Usually, we use jubilees as a method to reaffirm the principles of our faith and to really work on the concepts of Islam, including pluralism and diversity," Kanji said.

The Aga Khan's Diamond Jubilee coincided with Canada's 150th birthday. To mark the occasion, Ismaili Muslims in Canada pledged to complete one million hours of community service — a goal they exceeded in six months.

Kanji, who volunteered with Habitat for Humanity, said volunteerism is an important part of faith for Ismaili Muslims.

New garden nearing completion

The Aga Khan is funding a $25-million garden in construction at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden, just north of Devon.

"I don't want to spoil it, but I've seen recent pictures and I'm in awe," Kanji said.

The garden is scheduled to be finished this summer.

The Aga Khan's visit to Canada began early this month. He dined at Rideau Hall in Ottawa on May 2, visited Vancouver on May 5 and arrived in Calgary on Monday.

More than 20,000 people are expected to attend the celebrations in Alberta.

"This is a milestone event for our community," Kanji said.