The stolen cube van involved in a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Thorsby last week has been found by the RCMP abandoned near Devon.

The white Ford van was located in a rural area near Range Road 275 and Township Road 502, southwest of Devon, police said in a statement Monday.

The van was found late last week, Cpl. Laurel Scott said.

The RCMP major crimes unit wants to talk to anyone who may have noted someone suspicious in that area on Oct. 6.

"Any piece of information may become valuable in assisting to identify the suspect and solve this investigation," RCMP said.

Gas station owner Ki Yun Jo died after he was struck by a van in what police described as a gas-and-dash theft.

Jo was hit at about 3:45 p.m. near his Fas Gas service station on 52nd Street in Thorsby.