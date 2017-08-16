This squirrel is a toilet paper bandit

Air Date: Aug 16, 2017 12:13 PM MT

This squirrel is a toilet paper bandit0:42

Christa Lawrence captured this video of a squirrel stealing toilet paper from a restroom near Nordegg, Alberta.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

25°C

Friday

Sunny

26°C

Saturday

Sunny

19°C

Sunday

Sunny

22°C

Monday

Sunny

23°C

More Weather | |

Edmonton Index Promos

Don't Miss