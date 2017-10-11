The third mayoral forum broke down in disarray within minutes of starting Wednesday after one candidate objected that questions be chosen through a ticket system.

Instead of lining up at an open microphone, people who wanted to ask a question had to get a ticket, which was drawn from a bowl by moderator Dave Robertson.

But candidate Ron Cousineau complained about this system. He alleged people told him after the last forum that the system appeared to be "rigged" and that one unnamed candidate had the questions beforehand.

Some audience members joined in, leading Robertson to threaten to call a recess.

"It's all about you, it's all about you," candidate Carla Frost shouted back.

Cousineau walked off the stage, only to have Frost bring him back to his seat.

The moderator finally settled the issue by putting the issue to a vote. A vast majority of audience members said they wanted to follow the rules set by the city.

The debate at the Italian Cultural Centre runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Mayor Don Iveson is running for a second term in office. He is being challenged by 12 people: Cousineau, Frost, Taz Bouchier, Mike Butler, Don Koziak, Bob Ligertwood, Henry Mak, Fahad Mughal, Gordon Nikolic, Steve Shewchuk, Neil Stephens, and Justin Thomas.

The previous debates have seen skirmishes between candidates, and some far-out policy suggestions.

Voters will choose a mayor, city councillors and public and separate school trustees on Monday.