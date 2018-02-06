Edmonton police are investigating several reports of thieves stealing gas from SUVs by drilling into fuel tanks.
Police have received more than a dozen reports since mid-December.
"We've received reports of stolen gas from all areas of the city, with a concentration of thefts in southwest, west and northwest neighbourhoods," said Det. Richard Windover.
"However, we have also heard of similar reports received in neighbouring jurisdictions, so we believe these thieves are at work in and around the Edmonton area."
Several reports noted a silver or grey minivan in the area at the time of the thefts.
"While fuel may not be a high value theft, the damage inflicted on the vehicles involved is significant and is costing drivers thousands of dollars in repairs," Windover said.