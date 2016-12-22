Brian Mendieta awoke in the middle of the night to a strange glow out his bedroom window.

He ran outside in nothing but his boxers, despite a cold weather warning. The barn he built himself was engulfed in flames.

"I kind of lost it a little bit," said Mendieta, who owns City Life Farms in Picardville, 80 kilometres north of Edmonton, and the Westlock Butcher Shop.

"I struggled to even get dressed to go outside to look because I was so emotional about it."

'It's just unreal at this time'

He called the fire department, and he was hopeful some remnant of the structure could be saved, but it was too late. The cause of the Dec. 15 fire remains under investigation.

Mendieta's barn before it burned to the ground. The building was essential for the operation of his family farm and butcher shop. (City Life Farms)

"By the time I walked out at 4 in the morning, the barn was already flattened in the ground. It was a two-storey barn and it was flattened on the ground," he said.

"There was nothing left."

Although singed and spooked, his cattle, pigs, chickens and goats escaped the fire in time.

But the building that housed his butcher storage facility, equipment and family mementoes was destroyed. Then, on Tuesday night, a water main break flooded his Westlock store, causing a temporary closure and making an already stressful time even more tense.

"I just don't know. It's just unreal at this time." Mendieta said.

Little remains of the burn Mendieta built after a cancer diagnosis inspired him to leave his life in the city behind and begin farming. (City Life Farms)

"I guess when it rains it pours."

Not only has the fire hampered business, it will prevent Mendieta from hosting his annual barn bash parties, which raise thousands of dollars for cancer research.

It's a cause close to his heart. He left his high-paced job in finance, and his house in the city, in 2013 after learning his body was riddled with cancer.

Although he had never farmed before, being sick made him realize he wasn't living the life he wanted.

Mendieta, his wife and their daughters moved to the country, started farming and opened the Westlock Butcher Shop.

"Part of moving out to the farm was living our dream, and we were doing a lot interesting things with the barn trying to give back to the community and charities," he said.

"It was more than just a barn full of animals."

'I almost went to the other side'

Diagnosed with Stage 3 lymphoma, the disease caused a tumour to grow on Mendieta's neck and 10 more in his stomach.

The disease nearly killed him, and he knows that even after the fire, he has a lot to be thankful for.

"Five years ago on Christmas, I almost went to the other side," said Mendieta, his voice catching in his throat.

"I had an adverse reaction to chemo. I struggled through my treatments, but I got through it and I'm happy to say I'm healthy today."

His extended family has launched an online fundraiser to support him but he doesn't want charity. He wants to pay it forward. Donations already made to the campaign will be given to charity.

Instead, he's asking that people spend their money at his business. With his storage space destroyed, he has hundreds of butchered, free-range turkeys and no place to put them.

"Now that we don't have the space to store the extra 200 [turkeys] to make turkey sausage and all that other stuff, we're looking for help."

The family will be keeping the farm open on Christmas Eve in the hopes that people will come and stock up on meat for the holidays.

"Maybe they can help out by buying a nice farm fresh turkey."